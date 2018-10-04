HSC student suspended over muck up day threat

A BIZARRE HSC trend has gone too far with one student being suspended from a Sydney high school last month.

Wrapping students in cling wrap and tape has become a popular practice among students, with many posting pictures of younger students strapped to park benches with cling wrap during year 12 muck-up day celebrations.

A student was suspended after he posted to an online forum suggesting senior students wrap younger students in cling wrap. Other students have posted picture online of younger children strapped to chairs while students appear to have cars wrapped entirely in plastic.

"Can everyone on their '"Muck up Day" grab a year 7 kid and duck tape them to a pole," he posted to Facebook.

According to members of the Facebook group HSC Discussion Group 2018, a Melbourne mother called Turramurra High School to report her child had become distraught by a message posted which encouraged them to wrap students in plastic to poles.

He was suspended for a week.

But he posted to Facebook saying he had haggled his suspension down to one day and would be still lobbying the Education Department to get it permanently removed from his record.

Students are vandalising schools in their final week of education.

A Department spokesman said his suspension was not overturned but had been "amended by the school following a review," he said

"The school has reminded all students that this sort of threatening behaviour and use of social media was inappropriate and will have consequences," the spokesman said.

Students across NSW wreaked havoc during their last week of school and have posted their exploits online, which include chasing younger students with whipper snippers.

Other students vandalised the school, removing toilet cubicle doors and moving bathroom mirrors and tampering with soap dispensers.

Some schools have banned muck up day completely while others issued strict warnings to students about behaviour in the last week of school to crack down on pranks and said security guards may be hired to crack down on any end of year "fun" after hours which got out of hand.

A student from Sydney Boys High School uploaded a school issued edict saying students who misbehave would be suspended, would lose end of year prizes as well as being forced to sit their HSC at an external venue.

"Security guards may be hired for the evenings," the note read.

Other schools have moved to rebrand "muck up" day as "Celebration day."

Many schools have banned the celebration because things got out of control.

Other school students shared other pranks at the school, like putting For Sale signs outside their school gates - or listing their school as popular Local Buy Swap and Sell Facebook pages.

Students at St Charbel's College in Punchbowl brought a goat to school. The animal was on a leash before a teacher snatched it off a student, in a video posted to Facebook.

Students have posted sticky notes on teacher’s cars.

At another school, the students planted a small tree in the middle of the school's football ground.

Other pranks including covering every surface in a school office with gift wrap and filled the room with balloons, while others covered cars with post it notes.

Building barricades with bins and other furniture was a popular choice for muck up day.

Some schools have issued warnings to students about behaviour.