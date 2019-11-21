How dedicated volunteer makes life easier for hospital staff

Malcolm Axten was recently recognised at the West Moreton Health Caring Better Awards.

Malcolm Axten was recently recognised at the West Moreton Health Caring Better Awards.

A PASSIONATE volunteer who loves helping people and making new friends has been recognised for his efforts by West Moreton Health.

Malcolm Axten was named as a finalist at the recent West Moreton Health Caring Better Together Awards for his role in helping the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

Mr Axten has been volunteering with the organisation for almost a year, with his main role being to drive the hospital staff as part of its Cars for Care service. He drives staff from their cars at the Plaza to the hospital in time to start their shifts.

The nomination came as quite a surprise for Mr Axten.

"It was a shock to be honest, but at the same time I was happy someone thought I was doing a great job. I feel like a winner just for being nominated," he said.

"I have met some fabulous people here who I now consider my friends."

Mr Axten was nominated by Kate Delany of West Moreton Health.

When Ms Delany lost her wallet, Malcolm offered to pay for her train ticket home. She also observed that he gives all staff who use the service the same focus.

"He is a kind and warm-hearted volunteer," she said.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation board chair Neil Harding said he was extremely pleased, but not surprised, that a hospital volunteer was nominated.

"Hospital Foundation volunteers are among some of the most dedicated and determined people in our community," he said.

"These are people who give their precious time to support the health service and healthy programs across the West Moreton Region on any given day, going above and beyond.

"We are extremely proud of Malcolm, he has had some health challenges in his life and found volunteering through that."

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation is now recruiting more volunteers for a number of roles. To find out more, log onto www.ihfoundation.org.au.