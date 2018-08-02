Howard explains way 'loyalty' prompted her attack on Miller

LABOR's Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard has declared her attack on the conduct of colleague Jo-Ann Miller was made "out of concern and loyalty" to the city.

Ms Howard, an Assistant Minister for State and Veterans' Affairs, took to Facebook this week to slam Ms Miller's "divisive" comments about Ipswich City Council.

Ms Howard said Ms Miller, "despite all of her chest-beating and posturing, achieved nothing but division in this city".

The Ipswich MP was responding to a resident who said Ms Miller questioned the actions of former mayor Paul Pisasale "well before anyone else" and was "the only local politician to have ever had the guts to stand up to him".

Ms Howard told the QT her comments about Ms Miller were in defence of the government and Ipswich.

"I am a proud member of the Labor Party and a proud member of the Palaszczuk government," she said.

"The Premier has said that we all work best when we work together and I want to remind Ipswich people that I take every opportunity to represent their best interests.

"People who know me know me to be honest and forthright and I will not apologise for these traits. Everyone's entitled to their opinion and I'm entitled to mine."

Ms Miller said she "stood up against alleged corruption for the betterment of the Ipswich community".