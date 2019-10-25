Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Howard the crocodile, pictured next to the trap set for him in Saltwater Creek, Miallo, by the Department of Environment and Science. Photo: Melissa Hills
Howard the crocodile, pictured next to the trap set for him in Saltwater Creek, Miallo, by the Department of Environment and Science. Photo: Melissa Hills
Pets & Animals

Howard the Houdini croc eludes rangers

by Daniel Bateman
25th Oct 2019 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOWARD the crocodile is still free two months after he was first targeted for eviction from a Far Northern creek, but rangers are not giving up trying to capture him.

The Department of Environment and Science's trap has remained at Saltwater Creek, Miallo since August 23, following a complaint about the 4m saltwater croc's proximity to human habitat.

Locals, however, have been campaigning to keep Howard in the creek, saying the large apex predator has not shown any aggressive behaviour towards humans.

A DES spokesman said given the size of the croc, location and behaviour, Howard was deemed a problem animal.

Howard the crocodile, pictured next to the trap set for him in Saltwater Creek, Miallo, by the Department of Environment and Science. Photo: Melissa Hills
Howard the crocodile, pictured next to the trap set for him in Saltwater Creek, Miallo, by the Department of Environment and Science. Photo: Melissa Hills

"Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan," he said.

"The department must work to achieve a balance between the need to protect public safety and the need to conserve estuarine crocodile populations in the wild."

In the Far North, the department has removed 30 crocodiles so far this year, out of a total 40 taken from waterways across the state.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said any crocs that posed a high risk to public safety were removed, regardless of length.

"These figures are proof that the government takes this very seriously," she said.

In 2016-17, the government committed $5.8 million over three years to improving croc management in Queensland, including a three-year survey of the vulnerable species' populations across the state.

Early data from the program has shown there is an average density of about one saltwater crocodile per kilometre, significantly less than average densities of the species in the Northern Territory.

Ms Enoch said it was concerning there were still people calling for a cull of crocodiles.

"The fact is that a cull is not a solution to the risks posed by crocodiles," she said.

More Stories

crocodile escape houdini rangers

Top Stories

    Mayor offered no explanation for exclusion from talks

    premium_icon Mayor offered no explanation for exclusion from talks

    Council News 'We're not getting looked after like we should be, I don't believe.'

    • 25th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
    PRESS FREEDOM: We await Blair MPs response to our campaign

    premium_icon PRESS FREEDOM: We await Blair MPs response to our campaign

    Politics This is what we wrote to our local MP, Shayne Neumann.

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    News More political parties throwing their support behind campaign

    IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.