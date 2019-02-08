Menu
Diseases spread by pets - including cats - can make their humans sick.
Diseases spread by pets - including cats - can make their humans sick.
Pets & Animals

How your pet can land you in Ipswich hospital

Sherele Moody
by
8th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
BEHIND this furry feline face prowls a dark secret that can make you as sick as a dog.

Cats, cows, canines and chooks are making Ipswich residents crook.

More than 150 local animal-related disease notifications were made to the Queensland Department of Health in 2018, with mosquitoes the main offenders, but illnesses related to lizards, snakes, horses, dogs, cats, bovines and other common livestock and pets also took their toll.

There were notifications for brucellosis, leptospirosis, Australian bat lyssavirus, potential rabies exposure, Q fever, Barmah Forest virus, dengue and Ross River virus.

Brucellosis, leptospirosis and Q fever are carried by many common household and farm animals.

Barmah Forest virus, dengue and Ross River virus - the most common animal-related diseases in our region - are spread by mozzies.

Dr Vincent Ho said people with pet reptiles were at high risk of salmonella.

"Pet reptiles carry salmonella and this can be quite an issue for young children," the University of Western Sydney academic said.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service public health physician Dr Catherine Quagliotto said prevention was the best protection against diseases.

"The best way to avoid contracting the Ross River virus is by not being bitten by mosquitoes," Dr Quagliotto said.

"Installing or repairing insect screens in your home, using insect repellent when going outdoors and wearing long, light colour clothing are all ways that members of the community can take precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes." - NewsRegional
 

