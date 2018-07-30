How your kids can have a free hands-on lesson in fresh food

IPSWICH kids have the chance to get up close and personal with their greens and find out where fresh food comes from.

Fresh Food Kids Discovery Tours tours at Woolworths stores give students the opportunity to discover and try new fruit and vegetables, learn how and where they grow, understand the benefits of eating a good variety of fresh fruit and vegetables and play veg-inspired games through a full sensory experience.

The company aims to have up to half a million Aussie kids partake in the Fresh Food Kids Discovery Tours within their stores in the next 12 months.

With almost 95 per cent of Australian children struggling to meet their recommended intake of fruit and vegetables, the tours form part of the grocery giant's committed to making it easier for students to get acquainted with their greens, and find fruit and vegetables they enjoy.

The tours at Woolworths stores are also designed with the school curriculum in mind, catering to kids from early learning centres all the way up to Year 6.

"We know that getting children to eat fruit and vegetables every day can be tricky and parents can find it challenging to get their kids to eat their required daily intake," Woolworths operations manager Ross Spencer said.

"The Fresh Food Kids Discovery Tours are designed to inspire our next generation of Aussie kids make smart and fresh food choices in an environment that they will be familiar with.

"We'd like to invite local teachers and educators to consider this activity for their classes.

"We've worked with nutritionists, educators and even a fruit and veg scientist to put together the program for our Discovery Tours to ensure real learning outcomes are achieved for each age group.

"Play is a key part of learning and we have quiz cards and sticker activity books to help extend the discussions back to the classroom and the home."

Teachers and educators from the local area can book a free Fresh Food Kids Discovery Tour for their class.

See woolworths.com.au/shop/discover/fresh-food- kids/ discoverytours for details and how to book in a tour.

Food tours lessons

ELC-Kindergarten: Eating a rainbow of fruit and vegetable colours

Years 1/2: Different fruit and vege- tables are good for diffe- rent parts of their body

Years 3/4: Fruit and vegetables don't grow the same and they have different seasons

Years 5/6: Sustainability and waste reduction