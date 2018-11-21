How your 10 cent refund can help Vinnies

GOOD CAUSE: Beth Cousens and Denise Podlich from Vinnies West Ipswich have been collecting cans and bottles for the Containers for Change initiative.

GOOD CAUSE: Beth Cousens and Denise Podlich from Vinnies West Ipswich have been collecting cans and bottles for the Containers for Change initiative. Ashleigh Howarth

RESIDENTS who claim 10 cents for each of their recyclable cans and bottles will be able to donate their small change to Vinnies West Ipswich.

Vinnies has partnered with recycling specialist Return-It as part of the Queensland Government's Containers for Change scheme, which encourages the community to efficiently recycle eligible containers to process their 10c refund from kiosks inside Vinnies shops.

Customers can choose to have their refund transferred back into their bank account, or donate it to charity. Vinnies stores in Rosewood, Gatton and Boonah are also taking part in the scheme.

Vinnies Queensland Western Diocese executive officer Liz Ward said the donations would help them to continue providing assistance to the community.

"Using these express drop-offs, customers can ensure their recyclable containers get recycled and not end up in our waterways or in landfill,” she said.

"For every eligible container dropped off, the customer will receive 10 cents, which can be transferred to their own account, or donated to us to aide us in our mission to provide a hand up to Queenslanders in need.

"Even when the customer keeps the 10c for themselves, returning the containers via our shops helps us help people in need.

"This great initiative helps confirm our position as an environmentally friendly not-for-profit organisation, while allowing us the opportunity to raise much needed funds to support our many programs and services.”

Return-It managing irector David Singh said he was proud one of the first partnerships made in Queensland was with Vinnies.

"Vinnies is an iconic non-profit organisation in Queensland and integral in helping so many in our community. I think many people will opt to donate their refunds to this worthy organisation,” Mr Singh said.

Vinnies West Ipswich is located at 272 Brisbane St, West Ipswich.