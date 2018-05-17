Menu
Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook
Celebrity

Pink’s epic response to troll

by Hannah Paine
17th May 2018 4:28 PM

PINK has issued an epic smackdown to a troll who criticised her appearance on Twitter.

The Raise Your Glass singer, 38, called out the keyboard warrior on Wednesday after they tweeted she "looks so old she should be named purple instead".

Explaining she had chosen to age naturally, Pink hit back: "How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll."

 

The singer added that she considered it a "blessing to grow old" and she prays she will look older in a decade's time "cause that will mean I'm alive".

Pink's response was praised by fans online, including actor Reese Witherspoon who tweeted that you "Gotta have Gratitude for every minute on this Earth".

