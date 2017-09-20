How you could easily save $1000 a year on coffee

The amount of money you spend on coffee each year could be enough to blow the milk out of your tea!

NO ONE wants to forego their daily barista-made coffee to save money, especially when a crumbly instant is the alternative.

But, what if we told you, you could save more than $1000 a year and still get barista-quality coffee every day?

To celebrate our latest subscription offer, which sees you walk away with a Nespresso Inissia along with unlimited digital access to Queensland Times, a weekend paper delivered and unrestricted access to the Courier Mail+/Daily Telegraph+ for just $299, we've done a bit of maths to show you just how much money you could save with your own coffee machine.

If you bought one small coffee for $3.50 every day, you'd be dishing out $1277.50 a year.

In comparison, a daily Nespresso coffee (based on a 69c pod per cup) would cost you a mere $251.85 a year - a difference of $1025.65. Add in a few dollars a week for milk and you're still going to be saving yourself more than $800 a year.

If you're a two-coffee-a-day consumer, you could save more than $2,500 a year or, wait for it, $12,500 over five years!

