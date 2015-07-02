How you could be the next MasterChef

REALITY TV sensation MasterChef is coming to Scenic Rim Eat Local Week's Winter Harvest Festival, in search of the next TV cooking sensations.

A producer from the hit show will be at the Scenic Rim Winter Harvest Festival on Saturday, July 7 to meet prospective contestants for the 2019 series.

If you love to cook and aspire to be on the Channel Ten show make sure you're at the Winter Harvest Festival at Aratula.

Producer Kate Bishop said casting for the 2019 season was underway and the MasterChef production team was looking for enthusiastic home cooks who were passionate about food and had a desire to work in the industry.

"If that sounds like you, or someone you know, come and have a chat with one of MasterChef casting producers this Saturday at the Winter Harvest Festival," she said.

"They will be on site all day, collecting names and providing an insight into the audition and filming process."

And if you want to know what it's like to appear on MasterChef, you'll be able to ask the 2017 runner-up, Ben Ungermann, who will also be at the Winter Harvest Festival.

Ben is one of the Scenic Rim's regional food ambassadors and he will be sharing his ice-cream making secrets during a cooking demonstration at the festival.

Ben will also be selling his new, unique Scenic Rim ice-creams, created in collaboration with local producers.

Ben Ungermann owns an ice cream parlour in Ipswich Rob Williams

There are five to try - Beer ice-cream, made with beer from Scenic Rim Brewery, Carrot Cake ice-cream using Kalfresh Carrots, Finger Lime Ice-Cream using finger limes from The Lime Caviar Company, Tomato Sorbet with tomatoes from Peak Veggie Patch, and a Blue Cheese and Fig ice-cream featuring Pure Artisan Cheese.

MasterChef applications close Friday August 10 and auditions will be held around the country in early September.

If you can't make it to the Harvest Festival you can apply online at https://masterchef.castasugar.com