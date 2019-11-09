How you can win a spot in 'exclusive' new campground at CMC

COUNTRY music fans will get the chance to enjoy CMC Rocks 2020 in comfort never seen before in an "exclusive" new campground.

The popular country music festival is offering the chance for 95 people to win a spot in 'Camp Jayco' via a ticket upgrade competition.

It will feature private showers and toilets, complimentary breakfast every day and complimentary daily water refills for caravan and motorhomes.

The only kicker is to potentially score the upgrade, you need to either own a Jayco or rent one for the festival.

Tickets to Camp Jayco can't be purchased and in order to enter the competition, you need to already have a festival ticket and a medium or large campsite ticket.

To enter the competition visit here.

The 2020 event will be headlined by American country stars Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore and Morgan Evans.