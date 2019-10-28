How you can win a $10,000 shade sail for your school

Schools across the city are encouraged to enter a competition by the Cancer Council Queensland where they could win a new permanent shade sail.

IPSWICH schools are being encouraged to enter a competition currently being run by the Queensland Caner Council which could see them win a permanent shade structure to protect against skin cancer.

Cancer Council Queensland is currently running a competition, giving their SunSmart Program members the opportunity to win one of three prizes, with the first prize being $10,000 for a permanent shade structure, and the minor prizes including portable shade and sunscreen packs.

Applications close on November 15. Primary schools, outside school hours care and early childhood centres are encouraged to apply.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan said it wasn't too late for Queensland schools and centres to join the program and enter the draw to win.

"Our SunSmart Program is free, easy to join, and we have a new search tool on our website for organisations who are unsure of their current SunSmart status," Ms McMillan said.

"When schools or centres join the program, they will receive a SunSmart sign and curriculum resources to help support the continual education of sun safe behaviours."

Queensland has the highest rates of skin cancer in the world with more than 3900 people diagnosed with melanoma each year.

"I urge all Queensland primary schools and centres to help us protect Queensland's next generation against harmful sun exposure that can lead to skin cancer later in life," Ms McMillan said.

"Teaching sun safe practices to children throughout their learning years will help shape healthy long-term habits."

Competition winners will be announced during National Skin Cancer Action Week (November 17-23).

To find out more about the National SunSmart Program, visit, cancerqld.org.au/sunsmart/.