How you can watch Pride live on stream every weekend

Western Pride fans unable to travel to away games will still be able to watch their team play each week via livestream. Chris Simpson

WESTERN Pride fans who find it difficult travelling for away games to support their team will welcome news out of Football Queensland that all National Premier Leagues Queensland matches in 2019 will be livestreamed.

Following on from FQ's successful competition coverage in 2018, FQ will continue to showcase a Match of the Round for the NPL Queensland, National Premier Leagues Women's (NPLW) Queensland and Football Queensland Premier League (FQPL) this season.

The Match of the Round fixtures will be called by experienced football commentators and can be viewed on both Facebook and YouTube, live and on demand. All other NPL matches will be shown live and on demand on YouTube and the FQ website.

Fans will also be able to watch highlights from every NPL, NPLW and FQPL game this season via the FQ website and YouTube.

"We saw in 2018 the impact and reach of livestreaming a Match of the Round for each of our three senior competitions and we're delighted to build on that success for the 2019 season,” FQ chief executive officer Richard Griffiths said.

This season will see a number of exciting new signings take the field in the NPL Queensland, including former A-League defender Michael Thwaite (Gold Coast United), 2018 FQPL top scorer Youeil Shol (Olympic FC) and 2017 Golden Boot winner Sam Smith (Gold Coast Knights).

"Livestreaming every NPL Queensland fixture will broadcast Queensland's premier football competition to followers of the league as well as new audiences across Australia and worldwide,” Griffiths said.

The first NPL Queensland Match of the Round is the inaugural Football Foundation Cup match, which will be contested by reigning premiers and champions Lions FC and newly-promoted Peninsula Power.

The season opener, which will become an annual fixture between the NPL Queensland Premiers and FQPL Premiers of the previous season, will be held at Lions Stadium tomorrow.

NPL Queensland's Round 2 Match of the Round will feature the highly-anticipated FQPL Grand Final rematch between promoted clubs Eastern Suburbs and Power.

Pride's Round 1 fixture against Brisbane Roar Youth was this week postponed after the Roar progressed to the final of the Foxtel Y-League.