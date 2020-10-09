How you can use local gyms for free for a week

TWO local gyms are throwing their doors open to the public and offering free training to encourage more people to get moving and improve their mental wellbeing.

Snap Fitness gyms in Yamanto and Karalee are taking part in the initiative for World Mental Health Week.

Throughout September and October, Snap Fitness Australia is raising funds and awareness for mental health through its partnership with LIVIN.

The free training on offer includes functional and group training, classes, free weights and more.

The offer is running at the Karalee gym from October 12 to 18 and the Yamanto gym from October 12 to 16.

Snap Yamanto franchisee Todd Howard said the club has raised more than $500 so far towards the cause through a 28-day challenge and community donations.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone and unfortunately many of us have seen our mental health take a toll as a result,” he said.

“We encourage everyone in the area to come along and take advantage of our services free of charge.

“We’re really hoping locals will see the benefit physical activity can have on their mental state and the positives of a tight-knit community.

“The Snap Fitness community is so welcoming and excited to meet newcomers. Don’t be a stranger.

“Come down and say ‘hi’, ask us questions and get involved.

“We’re excited to see how much we can bring in by the end of the month to donate to LIVIN.”

