Scenic Rim Food Ambassador Kate Raymont at the launch of the Scenic Rim Farm Box, where farmers from across the region will be delivering their products across southeast Queensland.
How you can support struggling Aussie farmers and producers

Ashleigh Howarth
ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
2nd May 2020 12:00 PM
WHILE we might not be able to go and visit the farms directly, a number of primary producers and growers from across the Scenic Rim are bringing their farm gates directly to your front door with a unique new delivery service.

Since launching the Scenic Rim Farm Box three weeks ago, an overwhelming number of foodies from across southeast Queensland have already signed up for the paddock to plate experience.

Inside the box you will find an array of goodies from Scenic Rim Eat Local Week heroes such as Kalfresh Vegetables, The Lime Caviar Company, Towri Sheep Cheeses, Summerland Camels, Scenic Rim 4Real Milk, Tommerup's Dairy Farm, Greenlee Farm and Cottages as well as The Butcher Co Boonah and Kalbar.

Edwina and Olivia Stainley, along with Griff and Harry Windley, show off one of the Scenic Rim Farm Boxes.
Those who enjoy a tipple will also be able to source locally produced wine and beer.

The boxes will expand and change each week so you are always guaranteed something new and tasty.

The Scenic Rim Farm Boxes were designed to help fill the Eat Local Week gap caused by the COVID-19 crisis, which forced the cancellation of the popular event which attracts up to 40,000 people annually, and injects more than $2 million into the local economy.

The first boxes have already been sent out, but you too can join up by visiting www.scenicrimfarmbox.com.au

