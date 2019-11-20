How you can shop for bargains and help a worthy cause

Kerryn Costello with Joanna den Otter of Echo and Bloom ahead of the Ipswich Hospice's Upcoming Christmas Market. Photo: Cordell Richardson

SHOPPERS who are hunting for a unique gift for that special someone are invited to attend the Ipswich Hospice’s upcoming Christmas Market Garden Party.

Close to 20 stall holders are booked in for this weekend’s event, which will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 4-8pm.

The event will also feature live entertainment, a cent auction, canapes, a cash bar and more.

Ipswich Hospice director of nursing Carol Hope said the markets were a fun way to help raise extra money for the not-for-profit organisation.

“Tickets to the event are $10 each, but $5 is a cash donation to Ipswich Hospice,” she said.

“The garden party has been well supported by the community in the past, so we are hoping to see a big crowd this weekend.

“There will be lost of stall holders selling various Christmas things, and this year Hospice is also selling little Christmas baubles.

“We hope the community will purchase a little bauble to help support our centre.”

Some shoppers could also receive a little gift of their own, with a number of purple presents to be handed out.

Ipswich Hospice is a seven-bed palliative care facility that provides quality end-of-life care for terminally ill people.

Ipswich Hospice is located at 37-39 Chermside Rd, Ipswich.

To book your tickets, phone 3812 0063 or log onto www.ipswichhospice.org.au/garden-party.