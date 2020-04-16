Menu
The QT is collecting messages and tributes for Anzac Day.
The QT is collecting messages and tributes for Anzac Day. Mike Richards GLA250418DAWN
How you can share special Anzac Day tributes

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
16th Apr 2020 4:11 PM

ACKNOWLEDGING those who made sacrifices for us and showing thanks is the core of Anzac Day commemorations, but this year will be a little different.

RSL Queensland has created a new way to have a dawn service from home, asking residents to stand on their driveways with candles to light up the dawn at 6am.

LOOK BACK ON LAST YEAR'S SERVICES WITH OUR PHOTO GALLERY

The Queensland Times is doing a special tribute online and in our Saturday April 25 edition of the paper as an additional way for the community to pay their respects to those who have served.

Join in by writing a message and submitting it either via the QT - The Queensland Times Facebook page or by emailing qt@qt.com.au. Feel free to attach a photo if you have one including the full name of everyone in it.
 

