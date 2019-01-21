Menu
Micallef is back for another round of Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation.
How you can see Shaun Micallef in Ipswich next month

Hayden Johnson
21st Jan 2019 10:09 AM
IPSWICH Libraries' highly successful Cocktail Hour series will return in style for 2019 when Shaun Micallef stops by this February.

The television comedian, host/presenter, writer and producer is locked in for Friday, February 15.

Interest in Cocktail Hour events at Ipswich Central Library is always high, with Library Services Manager Sylvia Swalling urging residents to be quick if they want to attend the event.

Tickets are free, however are limited to 160. Anyone who registers their interest to attend the event will go into a draw with the chance to be allocated tickets.

Micallef has won four Logies, an Aria and two AACTAs.

To enter the ticket draw, you must be an Ipswich Libraries member. Membership is free.

"Cocktail Hour is a premium event and historically extremely popular, so we are holding a draw to give everyone an equal chance of securing one of only 160 free tickets available," Ms Swalling said.

Registrations to see Shaun open today and close on January 27. Visit ipswichlibraries.com.au.

