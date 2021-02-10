Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ash Barty in action against Danka Kovinic at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night.
Ash Barty in action against Danka Kovinic at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night.
Tennis

How you can score a one-on-one hangout with Ash Barty

Lachlan Mcivor
10th Feb 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TENNIS champion Ash Barty got her 2021 Australian Open campaign off to the perfect start after wiping the floor with her opponent on Tuesday night.

The Springfield star thrashed Danka Kovinic 6-0 6-0 at Rod Laver Arena in less than an hour just a couple of days after winning the Yarra Valley Classic.

Barty, 24, sat out most of last year to prioritise her health over more trophies following a break out year in 2019 in which she won her first Grand Slam title.

Springfield tennis champion Ash Barty.
Springfield tennis champion Ash Barty.

To celebrate its fourth consecutive year sponsoring Barty, Vegemite is offering the chance to win a one-on-one virtual hangout with the Ipswich champion.

It has launched its #ToastToAshBarty competition.

“Vegemite is calling on you to put your Vegemite Squeezy to toast and craft a message of support to our homegrown hero, Ash Barty,” marketing manager Jacqui Roth said.

“By doing so, you’ll be in with a chance to win a much coveted one-on-one virtual hangout with the tennis ace for you and a mate.

“We can’t wait to see Aussies come together to raise a toast to Ash Barty.”

LOCAL NEWS: Dr Bob calls it a day after delivering thousands of bubs

To enter you’ll need to use Vegemite Squeezy to write of message of support to Barty, take a photo of your message alongside a bottle of Vegemite Squeezy and share your photo on Instagram with the hashtag #ToastToAshBarty and the @Vegemite tag.

For more information, visit here.

“I couldn’t be happier to continue to work with Vegemite,” Barty said

“It’s my reminder of Australia no matter where I might be.

“I love wearing the Vegemite patch on my playing top and feel very special being part of the Vegemite family.

“They have been part of my journey for four years now and a huge support to me.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman dies following shocking truck vs car crash

        Premium Content Woman dies following shocking truck vs car crash

        News A 35-year-old woman involved in a serious crash at Redbank Plains at the weekend has passed away in hospital.

        Horrific dog attack prompts calls for tougher penalties

        Premium Content Horrific dog attack prompts calls for tougher penalties

        Pets & Animals GRAPHIC: Woman claims pet owner offered no assistance after his dog mauled her...

        Raging drink driver snaps door handle off cop car

        Premium Content Raging drink driver snaps door handle off cop car

        News A man complained his handcuffs were too tight before damaging a police car

        Jets pass first test: Fitness up for footy return

        Premium Content Jets pass first test: Fitness up for footy return

        Rugby League Ipswich players do strength and conditioning work as focus moves to pre-season...