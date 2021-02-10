How you can score a one-on-one hangout with Ash Barty

Ash Barty in action against Danka Kovinic at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night.

TENNIS champion Ash Barty got her 2021 Australian Open campaign off to the perfect start after wiping the floor with her opponent on Tuesday night.

The Springfield star thrashed Danka Kovinic 6-0 6-0 at Rod Laver Arena in less than an hour just a couple of days after winning the Yarra Valley Classic.

Barty, 24, sat out most of last year to prioritise her health over more trophies following a break out year in 2019 in which she won her first Grand Slam title.

Springfield tennis champion Ash Barty.

To celebrate its fourth consecutive year sponsoring Barty, Vegemite is offering the chance to win a one-on-one virtual hangout with the Ipswich champion.

It has launched its #ToastToAshBarty competition.

“Vegemite is calling on you to put your Vegemite Squeezy to toast and craft a message of support to our homegrown hero, Ash Barty,” marketing manager Jacqui Roth said.

“By doing so, you’ll be in with a chance to win a much coveted one-on-one virtual hangout with the tennis ace for you and a mate.

“We can’t wait to see Aussies come together to raise a toast to Ash Barty.”

To enter you’ll need to use Vegemite Squeezy to write of message of support to Barty, take a photo of your message alongside a bottle of Vegemite Squeezy and share your photo on Instagram with the hashtag #ToastToAshBarty and the @Vegemite tag.

“I couldn’t be happier to continue to work with Vegemite,” Barty said

“It’s my reminder of Australia no matter where I might be.

“I love wearing the Vegemite patch on my playing top and feel very special being part of the Vegemite family.

“They have been part of my journey for four years now and a huge support to me.”

