How you can say g'day to Georges St-Pierre

Canadian fighter Georges St-Pierre attends a news conference, held wi with British fighter Michael Bisping in Toronto to promote UFC 217 on Friday October 13, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian fighter Georges St-Pierre attends a news conference, held wi with British fighter Michael Bisping in Toronto to promote UFC 217 on Friday October 13, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Chris Young

SELF-MADE businessman and self-professed 'Ipswich boy made good' Glenn Twiddle turned heads when he successfully managed to bring Arnold Schwarzenegger Down Under for his Total Success Summit last year.

Now the former Bundamba State School student has combined his loves of entrepreneurship, career advice, and mixed martial arts to bring the biggest name in MMA to South East Queensland.

Hall of Fame fighter Georges St Pierre - otherwise known simply as 'GSP' - will headline Twiddle's 2018 Summit at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on August 12.

"I have a bit of a reputation for pulling off this sort of thing,” Twiddle said.

"My heroes in life, I try to work with them.

"So we found GSP's manager, found a gap in his schedule that worked, and made it happen in August.”

Widely considered as one of, if not the greatest proponents of mixed martial arts, GSP has long been a hero of Twiddle's.

So he was understandably excited to book the 37-year-old Canadian as the headline speaker for next month's event.

"As far as where he ranks in the sporting world, the wrestler in me sees him as number one,” the former Queensland junior wrestling champion said.

"GSP is my favourite fighter of all time. He wasn't the best wrestler in the world, not the best striker, not the best boxer . . . but he's the best fighter to ever enter the octagon.”

Twiddle admitted the cost of getting GSP to Brisbane would likely be greater than the money he makes from ticket sales at his Summit.

But that is a hit to the hip pocket he is willing to take.

"This is a passion project for me,” Twiddle said. "In-fact it'll lose me money.

"But it's like shooting hoops with Michael Jordan if you're a basketball fan.

"I'll take my loss in order to do what no one else gets to do.

"And to be able to share it with South East Queensland is awesome. We'll all get to say g'day to GSP.”

ONE-ON-ONE: Glenn Twiddle visited Georges St-Pierre in Montreal and had the opportunity to jump in the octagon with the MMA champion. Contributed

Twiddle recently returned from visiting GSP at his home in Montreal.

Admittedly far-removed from his wrestling days, Twiddle still had the opportunity to jump in the octagon with the two-time and former UFC Welterweight Champion.

"Let me make one thing clear. You don't get GSP in an armbar unless GSP lets you put GSP in an armbar,” Twiddle joked.

But it was not submission in the octagon which inevitably convinced the champion fighter to make the trip to Brisbane.

"Of all things, a UFC legend is also a palaeontology freak,” Twiddle said, offering a peek behind the curtain.

"He's all about dinosaurs and fossils and things.

"He's really looking forward to coming and seeing the Australian wildlife.”

On the face of it, some may question what benefit bringing an MMA fighter to a business event would have.

Twiddle is not using the Summit as an end to justify the means. GSP is there to teach as well as entertain.

"Sometimes people might have all the business acumen in the world, but their health is shot. So in the past we've had Michelle Bridges come in and work on health and fitness,” Twiddle said.

"A personal trainer may be in great shape, but needs help with the marketing and presentation so they stand out amongst all other personal trainers.

"Similarly, (GSP) has taken that principle and applied that to fighting. He was never the best wrestler, kickboxer, grappler . . . but he became world class at all the disciplines.

"And he's applied that same strategy to his branding. He's an actor now. He's no longer dependent on fighting to make a living.”

Enter Now to win 1 of 10 Gold Doubles Passes or 1 of 4 Diamond Double passes to meet UFC champion Georges St-Pierre at the Total Success Summit, Sunday August 12 8am-5pm

ENTER ONLINE a www.qt.com.au/competitions for your chance to win.