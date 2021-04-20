How you can pamper your pup at popular dog cafe

IPSWICH’s first-ever dog café has expanded its services to include grooming as its popularity with the community continues to surge.

Despite opening its doors in the height of COVID-19, Barkley and Pips café at Bundamba has reportedly gone from strength to strength.

Co-owner Lisa Garrity, who runs the business with husband Bernie, said introducing a grooming service seemed like a natural progression.

“I think there was a real market for it in the area,” she said.

“There are not a too many groomers around and it’s all about quality.

Homemade Pete’s Treats by Lisa Garrity are on offer at Barkley & Pip cafe.

“We always saw this business being a café, groomers and doggy daycare but due to the timing with COVID, we’ve had to do it in stages.”

Former RSPCA senior groomer Linda Findlay manages the new service under the watchful eye of her trusty poodle Tim.

“We’ve actually been speaking to Linda on and off for about 18 months, and we’re really pleased to get her on board,” Mrs Garrity said.

“Linda does the whole process herself, so she washes, dries and does the full groom, whereas with some other places you might see multiple people.

“We find that our customers absolutely love her, she’s like a dog whisperer.”

Waiting customers can either dine-in or peruse the homemade doggie treats and apparel designed by Mrs Garrity.

Barkley & Pips apparel is available for purchase at the Bundamba cafe.

“We tried to make sure that the food and the coffee was on point because ultimately we didn’t want to be a gimmick café, we wanted to be a place that people genuinely wanted to visit.

“We even have people come out here without dogs, they just really enjoy the environment.”

One customer even reportedly drove for five days from Victoria to visit the café.

“A lot of people asked us why we didn’t open in Brisbane, but we live in Ipswich and we felt the area really deserved something different and new,” Mrs Garrity said.

“We hoped that our customers from Brisbane would come out and see us and they do, it’s lovely.

Outdoor and indoor dining, with an adjoining doggy play area, are available.

“We didn’t realise that it is also offering a service to people who may be lonely and who don’t want to come out on their own but will do so with their dog.”

The couple hope to soon create a doggy daycare, as well as franchise the business.

“We would love to be in the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Sydney too, that would be the dream!”

