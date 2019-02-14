Menu
2018 Queensland Greats Awards at Queensland Art Gallery.
Politics

How you can nominate your Queensland Great

Geoff Egan
12th Feb 2019 5:00 AM

IT IS the award that recognises the very best of the Sunshine State.

Queensland Greats recognises people and institutions who have helped shape the state.

Previous winners include Steve Irwin, baseball legend Dave Nilsson, skin cancer researcher and sun screen advocate Professor Adèle Green and most recently Indigenous cultural and rights educator Associate Professor Henrietta Marrie.

Prof Marrie said the awards relied on people to nominate those they thought were Queensland Greats.

"It might be someone they know personally, or someone they know of - a person they admire or are inspired by, for who they are and what they do or have done to create change in our society for the better,” she said.

"They could discuss it with their family and friends, or perhaps with their work colleagues or among themselves if they are a member of a club or community group.

"There is no shortage of amazing people doing exceptional things all around our state, and who deserve recognition.

"I'd certainly encourage people if they know someone who has made a real difference or is helping make our state a better place to nominate them to join the ranks of Queensland Greats.”

Prof Green said being recognised as a Queensland Great had been a "tremendous honour”, not just for her but for her colleagues who improved Queenslanders' health.

"If there is a Queenslander you think has made a lasting impact on our state, do nominate them today for a Queensland Greats award,” she said.

The Queensland Greats program was launched in 2001 and 90 individuals, 14 institutions and four posthumous recipients have been recognised.

Nominations can be made online at www.qld.gov.au/qldgreats until 5pm on February 22. The 2019 Queensland Greats will be announced in June.

- NewsRegional

