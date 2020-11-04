Menu
Australian of the Year Awards 2021 Logo: QLD Government
How you can nominate a Lockyer hero for Australia Day award

Hugh Suffell
4th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
AS 2020 draws to a close, so too does the chance to recognise some of the Lockyer Valley’s wonderful volunteers and community leaders for the 2021 Australia Day Awards.

Nominations for the awards close in two weeks, and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan has encouraged residents to recognise someone they know in the community worthy of an award.

“Here in the Lockyer Valley we are so fortunate to have so many individuals and groups that volunteer their time week after week, to help others” Cr Milligan said.

Cr Milligan said while residents don’t do it for the recognition, “an Australia Day award nomination was a fitting way to say your efforts are valued”.

Award categories include:

  • Citizen of the Year
  • Young Citizen of the Year
  • Junior Sports Award
  • Senior Sports Award
  • Sporting/Community Group of the Year
  • Arts and Cultural Award
  • Community Event of the Year
  • Volunteer of the Year

Nominations close on November 16, 2020.

More information can be found on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council website.

Gatton Star

