How you can nominate a Lockyer hero for Australia Day award

AS 2020 draws to a close, so too does the chance to recognise some of the Lockyer Valley’s wonderful volunteers and community leaders for the 2021 Australia Day Awards.

Nominations for the awards close in two weeks, and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan has encouraged residents to recognise someone they know in the community worthy of an award.

“Here in the Lockyer Valley we are so fortunate to have so many individuals and groups that volunteer their time week after week, to help others” Cr Milligan said.

Cr Milligan said while residents don’t do it for the recognition, “an Australia Day award nomination was a fitting way to say your efforts are valued”.

Award categories include:

Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Junior Sports Award

Senior Sports Award

Sporting/Community Group of the Year

Arts and Cultural Award

Community Event of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Nominations close on November 16, 2020.

More information can be found on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council website.