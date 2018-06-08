How you can meet cricket legend Merv Hughes

Ita Buttrose and Merv Hughes. Mr Hughes is the first man to help Priceline Sisterhood Foundation and the face of the Misterhood for the Sisterhood campaign aiming to raise $1 million from June 7 to July 7.

MERV Hughes' famous moustache has been dipped in glitter to help the Priceline Sisterhood raise $1 million this month for charity.

The Aussie cricket legend is the face of the Misterhood for the Sisterhood campaign and will be at Orion Springfield Central promoting it next week.

"I'm the first male on board," Mr Hughes said of the campaign.

"As soon as you say Sisterhood males switch off.

"I want to encourage men to get behind it and support the women that support them."

Mr Hughes admitted when he received the call to be a part of the campaign he thought they had the "wrong number".

"But I've got some significant women in my life that help me out, so I was happy to help."

Mr Hughes is the first ever Mister to join the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation which is proudly supported by Priceline Sisters, Ita Buttrose, Ada Nicodemou, Samantha Harris and Ellyse Perry, and raises money to support women and their families.

This is also the first year the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation has tried to raise $1 million in a month - in eight years of campaigning they have raised a total of $3.4 million.

"It's a huge challenge," Mr Hughes said.

"I've partnered with Priceline Pharmacy as I believe it's important for blokes to get on board and support this cause because these charities help women and their families.

"I have a wife, mother, sister and daughter so I'm passionate about making sure there are support structures that help families and communities. I want to raise some serious cash and awareness for these charities.

"We're asking men and women from across Australia to donate online or jump into the pharmacy and buy a $2 scratchie.

"A lot of product has been donated to help out."

Mr Hughes said Priceline were giving away money off purchases or free products to support the campaign.

"I hope everyone gets behind it.

"The Foundation supports five fantastic charities, Look good, feel better, Dementia Australia -which is a huge problem, I have good friends with parents going through that - Raise, Children First and Panda."

While he previously had his famous Mo coloured to promote the campaign, Mr Hughes said he didn't mind it being covered in glitter.

"It took a while to wash the colour out, I was more comfortable with the glitter. It was a bit strange but I knew they might do it.

"If people can get behind it and support the cause and help us raise $1 million that would be absolutely fantastic."

Mr Hughes will now be visiting Priceline pharmacies around the country, encouraging people to donate and do their part for the Sisterhood, starting with Priceline Pharmacy at Springfield Orion.

The Orion store was recently nominated Store of The Year for Queensland and will be hosting a special event on Friday June 15 with Mr Hughes from 1-2pm.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to meet the cricket legend, who will be leading some entertaining fundraising activities with the Priceline Pharmacy team.

Priceline Pharmacy Springfield Orion Pharmacist Nhat Nguyen said the store aimed to raise $2,000 to put towards the $1 million campaign goal, and would be offering shoppers 20% off storewide during the event, as well as drinks, nibbles and goodie bags.

"We are so excited to have Merv visiting our store to celebrate the Misterhood for the Sisterhood campaign. Our team are incredibly proud to support the Sisterhood Foundation and are looking forward to getting our local customers involved to reach that $1 million goal!" Mr Nguyen said.

During the campaign from June 7 - July 7, customers can support the campaign by purchasing a $2 scratchie in-store, with a one in five chance of winning a prize.

All proceeds from the sale of the scratchies will go directly to the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation to support Children First, Dementia Australia, Panda, Look Good Feel Better and Raise.