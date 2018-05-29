How you can improve road safety in your suburb

QUEENSLANDERS have until midnight on June 8 to apply for grants to improve road safety in their local area.

Transport and Main Roads Director-General Neil Scales said applications for the 2018 round of the Community Road Safety Grants scheme was extended by another two weeks to ensure everyone could have their say.

"The application period was extended by two weeks to give Queenslanders who have a passion for making our roads safer ample time to apply," Mr Scales said.

"We want to give communities every opportunity to improve road safety at a local level.

"This extension will ensure more Queenslanders have the chance to put in an application.

"We need to do all we can to keep Queenslanders safe on our roads, and community-based projects run by community members are a great way to do this."

Mr Scales said since 2015, more than $11 million was committed towards road safety under the Community Road Safety Grants scheme.

"This year, we opened applications for state and private schools, local government, not-for-profit and community organisations in April," he said.

"They can apply for a Community Road Safety Project Grant worth up to $20,000 for short-term projects to target local road safety.

"Long-term funding, of up to three years, to deliver road safety education to senior students or support prelearner or novice drivers obtain their licences is also available."

For more information visit https://www.qld.gov.au/community/community-organisations-volunteering/fundinggrants-resources/community-road-safety-grants.