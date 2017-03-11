How you can help solve crime in Ipswich

DO you recognise any of these people?

Police regularly release CCTV footage and images in the hopes members of the public will recognise those pictured and be able to offer information that will lead to an arrest.

On Saturday police released footage of an armed robbery in Goodna which shows a customer at the IGA produce a handgun and demand money.

He fled on foot with a sum of cash.

Goodna armed robbery: CCTV footage of an armed robbery at Goodna.

The people pictured in these images may be able to assist in relation to less serious offences, however, tip offs from the public can make or break a case.

In the first six months of 2015 police were contact by members of the public 150,465 times.

That information lead to 3,075 arrests.

Note: The people pictured are not necessarily guilty of a crime, but may be able to assist police investigations.

If you have any useful information about the people pictured below, or the man in the video above, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day.