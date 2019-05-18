Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RSPCA is calling for donations of bedding and toys ahead of the colder months.
The RSPCA is calling for donations of bedding and toys ahead of the colder months. Rob Williams
Pets & Animals

How you can help shelter animals be as snug as a bug

Ashleigh Howarth
by
18th May 2019 12:00 PM

A PUBLIC call-out has been made on social media by RSPCA Queensland asking the community to donate items to its animal shelters ahead of winter.

On Facebook, the RSPCA posted they were in need of blankets, coats, treats and toys.

"Nights are starting to get cold and our pets are starting to feel the chill at our shelters across the state," the post said.

"If you have a blanket or dog coat to spare please drop them to your local RSPCA to help keep our pets snug as a bug."

They have also released a current wish list with the following items: Large dog jackets, training treat pouches, Kong's and enrichment toys, fruit and vegetables for livestock and birds, dog roll for training treats, dog harnesses (medium and large. Preferred brand: black dog), 240-litre wheelie bins, metal drums, blue and red dishwashing brushes, scourers and horse shampoo.

If you are able to help, visit your local RSPCA shelter.

dogs and cats rspca rspca queensland
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    How Hawke stopped an Ipswich man from becoming PM

    premium_icon How Hawke stopped an Ipswich man from becoming PM

    Politics Had it not been for Hawke, Ipswich would probably have had its first home-grown prime minister.

    Labor set to hold Ipswich for another three years

    premium_icon Labor set to hold Ipswich for another three years

    Politics Labor volunteers are feeling positive, but Mr Neumann is coy

    REVEALED: The sexual infections on the rise across Ipswich

    premium_icon REVEALED: The sexual infections on the rise across Ipswich

    Health The rising rates has prompted an awareness campaign

    Ipswich man hospitalised after motorbike crash

    premium_icon Ipswich man hospitalised after motorbike crash

    News A man in his twenties is in hospital after a motorcycle crash.