How you can help shelter animals be as snug as a bug

The RSPCA is calling for donations of bedding and toys ahead of the colder months.

The RSPCA is calling for donations of bedding and toys ahead of the colder months. Rob Williams

A PUBLIC call-out has been made on social media by RSPCA Queensland asking the community to donate items to its animal shelters ahead of winter.

On Facebook, the RSPCA posted they were in need of blankets, coats, treats and toys.

"Nights are starting to get cold and our pets are starting to feel the chill at our shelters across the state," the post said.

"If you have a blanket or dog coat to spare please drop them to your local RSPCA to help keep our pets snug as a bug."

They have also released a current wish list with the following items: Large dog jackets, training treat pouches, Kong's and enrichment toys, fruit and vegetables for livestock and birds, dog roll for training treats, dog harnesses (medium and large. Preferred brand: black dog), 240-litre wheelie bins, metal drums, blue and red dishwashing brushes, scourers and horse shampoo.

If you are able to help, visit your local RSPCA shelter.