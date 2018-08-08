Menu
GOOD CAUSE: Share the Dignity volunteer Samara Wendt collects the first of what is expected to be 200,000 donated packs of pads and tampons.
Community

How you can help Share the Dignity for homeless women, girls

8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

THROWING in an extra pack of pads or tampons with the groceries could go a long way to helping homeless women in the Ipswich community.

Shoppers at Booval, Brassall and Redbank have the chance to help Share the Dignity though donated sanitary items.

The initiative seeks to provide the basic essentials for women and girls in crisis by making a call-out for tampons, pads and personal hygiene products to distribute to women nationwide.

Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay said the organisation wanted to alleviate the undignified situations thousands of women endure in Australia.

"So many women every month have to forfeit sanitary products because they cannot afford them. Many mothers must choose between buying tampons and feeding their children. Girls miss out on school simply because families cannot afford to buy these basic necessities," Ms Courtenay said.

"When they cannot have access to the essential feminine products, women become resourceful... by using wadded newspaper, toilet paper, or socks. This should not be happening."

Ms Courtenary said the drive aimed to collect 200,000 packs of tampons and pads.

Pink collection boxes are at Retail First centres, including Booval Fair and Redbank Plaza, as well as Brassall shopping centre.

Queensland Times

