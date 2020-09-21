How you can help shape Ipswich’s next 20 years

IPSWICH City Council has launched what it says will be one of the most important projects it delivers this term, with residents urged to have their say in shaping the future of Ipswich.

The development of a new corporate plan will include a 20-year 'community vision' that ensures the evolving needs of the rapidly growing city are recognised at a strategic level.

"The plan is one of the most significant steps we have taken in recent times and it will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our great city," mayor Teresa Harding said.

"We are seeking community input and this will help us determine the way forward, so we are all working together to improve our city; a place where people want to live, work and play for decades to come."

A draft vision and strategic themes have been developed through workshops held over the last month.

Representation at these workshops included councillors, the council's executive leadership, members of the council's community reference groups, members of the council's Ipswich Youth Advisory Council and representatives from the region's Indigenous community.

Cr Harding said the council had consulted with a range of stakeholders to better understand the wants and needs of a diverse and growing community.

The 'community vision' will outline what residents want the city to look like in the future.

"The corporate plan is a road map of what council will work towards over the next five years," she said.

"It will outline council's key work activities, the responsible areas of council and expected outcomes.

"The new corporate plan will include a community vision and outline council's contribution and role in achieving the vision.

"The community vision spans a 20-year time frame and is a shared commitment for all of us who live, work, and play in the community."

A number of COVID-safe community engagement and participation avenues are available throughout September and October.

Visit here to find out how you can contribute.

You can visit a community centre in Ipswich for more information and to complete a survey. The closing date is October 16.

