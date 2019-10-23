How you can help save this Ipswich toddler's life

YOU CAN HELP: Haven Hills is two years old and lives in Ipswich with her mum Kimberley, dad Leon and two sisters. She was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder and requires blood transfusions every three to four weeks.

WHEN Haven Hills was one year old, she suffered a stroke that would change the course of her life forever.

Her parents Kimberley and Leon found their daughter paralysed and rushed her to hospital where doctors told them Haven was suffering from a rare blood disorder called Diamond-Blackfan anaemia.

As a result of the stroke, the Redbank Plains toddler was also diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

As part of her treatment for this life-long illness, Haven requires blood transfusions every three to four weeks. In her two short years, she has already received 23 transfusions.

Haven's mum Kimberley Hills said her family is indebted to those who roll up their sleeves to donate blood.

"If it wasn't for blood donors, Haven wouldn't be here today. Strangers are keeping my daughter alive," she said.

"The way I see it, whoever donates blood that month is right there with Haven in spirit, holding her hand in whatever she does."

Haven's family and the Ipswich Red Cross have teamed up to host the first Haven's Hope Blood Donation Day tomorrow, with the hope of encouraging more people in the community to donate.

The goal of the day is to get 23 new donors to match the number of transfusions Haven has needed so far.

Appointments are available this Friday, between 7.30am-1.30pm at the Ipswich Donor Centre, located on level 1 at the Riverlink Medical Centre, 2 Lowry St, North Ipswich.

Phone 13 14 95.