How you can help raise funds for palliative care

Carol Hope from Ipswich Hospice and QT general manager David Box ahead of the upcoming QT Golf Day.

RAISING money for palliative care services is a cause that is very close to the hearts of all Queensland Times' staff.

For more than two decades the newspaper has partnered with Ipswich Hospice to host the QT Hospice Golf Day to help raise much-needed funds for the seven-bed private healthcare facility that provides quality end-of-life palliative care to terminally ill people, as well as support for their families.

With this year's fundraiser only a week away, now is the time to round up four buddies to register a team.

This year's event will be held at the Sandy Gallop Golf Course on Thursday, October 24, with a morning session from 7am-12pm and an afternoon session from 12.30-5.30pm.

QT general manager David Box said he was proud to partner with a wonderful organisation that helps so many in the community.

"Hospice is such a valuable resource for the entire Ipswich community and the QT jumps at every opportunity we can get to raise funds to help keep this facility operational," Mr Box said.

"Our annual charity golf day is a highlight of our calendar and I encourage all golfers and business owners to support our day and enter a team.

"With a morning and afternoon tee time available for the second year running there is plenty of opportunity for locals to enter a team and support this amazing service."

For Ipswich Hospice director of nursing, Carol Hope, this is the first time she has been involved in the golf day.

She started her new role at Ipswich Hospice three weeks ago, but said she was looking forward to coming down on the day and meeting everyone.

"I think the golf day is an opportunity to have a really good day out to play a round with your mates and really support a wonderful facility that is in your local area," Mrs Hope said.

"We have a wonderful partnership with the QT and we are very thankful for its support and friendship with Ipswich Hospice."

Last year's event raised $17,500 for the Ipswich Hospice, with hopes of raising more this year.

"Every cent that is raised goes straight back into Ipswich Hospice," Mrs Hope said.

"We are a charitable organisation, and whilst we do receive some funding from the government through Queensland Health, around about 40 per cent of our budget is fundraised.

"What hospice does is to care for people and their families as they approach the end of their lives, whether that be clinical care, or patients that are in hospice receiving care from us as in-patients, or whether it be people out in the community that are struggling with bereavement or a recent loss."

A barbecue lunch will be provided. Raffles and a silent auction will be available throughout the day and the presentation will be held at 5.30pm.

Phone 3812 0063 or email events@ipswichhospice.org.au.