JOIN IN: Zara and Olly Richardson with Janet Hines, of Ipswich, at the 2018 Park2Park run. Cordell Richardson
How you can help Ipswich Hospital purchase new equipment

Ashleigh Howarth
19th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
LACE up your joggers and help to raise money for the Ipswich Hospital at the upcoming Park2Park fundraiser.

Hosted by the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, the Park2Park event has been instrumental in raising much-needed funds to purchase equipment for the hospital.

This year's event will be held on Sunday, July 28, starting at Bill Paterson Oval in Limestone Park at 6.15am.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation's events co-ordinator Ashton Greaves said money raised from the day will fund research and digital spaces.

"We work really closely with West Moreton Health, so events like this are a great way to show our support," she said.

"We can help support the hospital by purchasing televisions and things like that to portray important health literature and education."

More than 1900 people took part last year, but Miss Greaves hopes for a larger turnout this year.

"Each year we do get bigger and bigger," she said.

Participants can choose to take part in the 2.5km, 5km, 10km, half marathon relay, half marathon or family challenge.

"For the half marathon, there is a 5km loop between Limestone Park and Queens Park, so those runners will be doing four laps," Miss Greaves said.

Prices range from $5 for the family challenge up to $70 for the half marathon.

To register, log on to www.park2park.com.au.

ipswich hospital ipswich hospital foundation
Ipswich Queensland Times

