How you can help people in hardship this Christmas

GATTON police will be making a different difference this year at Christmas, helping people in hardship and need of assistance.

This year, the Gatton police station will collect donations to help support the Loads of Love Christmas appeal by becoming a drop off centre for community donations.

Supplied: Constable Coby Freeman (left) and Constable Kimberly Allen. Copyright News Regional Media

The Loads of Love Christmas Appeal, sponsored by Heritage Bank and Harvey Norman has helped more than 4000 Australian households since 2009.

A spokesperson for Gatton police said the appeal has become a trusted way for thousands of Queenslanders to show their generosity to those that need it the most.

Lockyer Valley residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food to help those most in need in the community.

Foodbank Australia says there has been a 24 per cent increase in the number of Queenslanders seeking food from charities this year as a result of the financial hardship experienced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gatton police station will be collecting donations until December 23, 2020.

Residents can also make a donation online at loadsoflove.org.au