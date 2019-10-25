How you can help: Locals march in honour of Daniel Morcombe

A number of Ipswich businesses and schools took part in the 2019 Day for Daniel walk.

Ashleigh Howarth

THE Ipswich community came out in full force on Friday morning in their red outfits to march the streets for the annual Day for Daniel walk.

A few hundred people were in attendance for the memorial march, which honours Sunshine Coast teenager Daniel Morcombe, who went missing at a bus stop in 2003.

His body was found in bushland in 2011.

Representatives from the Queensland Police, Ipswich Community Youth Service, Act for Kids, Ipswich Community Corrections and Centrelink all showed their support for the annual event, which aims to promote child safety.

Students from Ipswich State High School, Redbank Plains State High School and Ipswich West State School also marched proudly through the city streets.

Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy from Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit said she was pleased to once again see another big turnout for this all important day.

"Day for Daniel is a national day of action to empower children and to remind communities about the role in keeping kids safe," she said.

"It's about teaching both adults and kids to report things to police if something doesn't feel right.

"What happened to Daniel should never happen to any child, so by taking part in this march, we are showing our support for Daniel's parents Bruce and Denise Morcombe and the Daniel Morcombe Foundation."

Members from the Ipswich North Rotary Club were also there cooking up a barbecue breakfast, with proceeds raised from the day being donated to the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

To find out more about the Daniel Morcombe Foundation, log onto https://danielmorcombefoundation.com.au/