How you can help dogs continue to guide those without vision

TO MOST of us they're man's best friend, but for people with vision problems dogs are an essential part of life.

It costs more than $50,000 and takes two years to train a seeing eye dog.

Ipswich Petbarn urges locals to help raise funds for Petbarn Foundation's Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal.

The foundation and Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs have partnered to encourage Ipswich people to lend a helping paw and raise vital funds to help people who are blind or have low vision.

Petbarn Ipswich are accepting donations to the Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal until June 2.

The appeal aims to raise more than $600,000 to cover the costs of breeding, training, caring for puppies and matching Seeing Eye Dogs to as many people as possible.

CHARITY: Petbarn Samuel Luckett is helping to raise funds for the store's Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal. Cordell Richardson

Residents can show their support for the cause by visiting Petbarn and making a donation towards the appeal.

Locals can also make a contribution by visiting www.petbarn.com.au

Petbarn Ipswich manager Amanda Matthews was excited to support Vision Australia.

"For the right person, the highly trained dogs allow Australians who are blind or have low vision to travel independently and navigate obstacles in a quicker and more efficient manner than they otherwise can with other mobility aides such as a white cane.

"They can also help alleviate the effects of social isolation and contribute to an all-round better quality of life."