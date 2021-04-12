How you can help crown Ipswich as state’s top tourist town

Ipswich tourism is reportedly on the rise as the city celebrates its nomination in the search for Queensland’s Top Tourism Town.

EFFORTS to drive more visitors to Ipswich appear to be working, with the city this week revealed to be a frontrunner in the search for Queensland’s Top Tourism Town.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council this week unveiled the total 37 finalists for the award, which recognises both large and small towns across the state.

If the nominations are anything to go by, it is sure to prove a hotly contested battle.

Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Noosa, Warwick and Maryborough are among some of the 14 other ‘large top tourism towns’ vying for the title.

Meanwhile, Boonah was also nominated as a finalist in the smaller town category due to its population of less than 5000.

The nod comes just days after the reopening of Ipswich Nature Centre – one of the city’s top tourist attractions – following a six-week closure amid a flying fox infestation.

Ipswich Nature Centre at Queens Park reopened to visitors last week following a six-week closure.

According to ID Community, more than 433,300 international tourists visited the city between 2019-20.

QTIC Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind said the award showcased a diverse range of tourism opportunities on offer across Queensland.

He said there was a particular focus on domestic tourism as many state’s attempt to recover following the ravages of COVID-19.

“Now is the time to draw attention to our regional destinations and to put the spotlight on our tourism operators and communities who keep our regions thriving,” said Mr Gschwind.

“We have towns from as far north as Mareeba, to the coast of Rainbow Beach and out West to Longreach which shows the amazingly diverse tourism landscape we have right here in our backyard.

“We are thrilled with the response from towns from across Queensland who have entered the Awards with 37 fantastic nominations.

It is the public, however, that will determine which town is crowned winner on April 26.

Ipswich is among 37 cities to be nominated for the award.

“We call on everybody to cast their vote and show their support for our domestic tourism industry which plays such an important role in communities throughout the state” said Mr Gschwind.

“It has been a tough COVID-year, now it is time to celebrate the impressive travel opportunities we have in Queensland.”

Voters will also be in the running to win a $2,000 Apollo Motorhome travel package.

Mr Gschwind said it was a great incentive for more tourists to visit some of the state’s “amazing destinations” during a time of need.

Residents are able to vote by clicking here.

Nominations for Small Top Tourism Towns:

Agnes Water 1770

Airlie Beach

Boonah

Canungra

Cunnamulla

Eumundi

Georgetown

Ingham

Karumba

Kuranda

Longreach

Montville

Mount Morgan

Orchid Beach

Quilpie

Rainbow Beach

Richmond

St George

Thargomindah

Winton

Woodford

Yungaburra

Nominations for Large Top Tourism Towns:

Bowen

Bribie

Bundaberg

Ipswich

Mareeba

Maryborough

Noosa

Redcliffe

Redlands

Rockhampton

Stanthorpe

Tambourine Mountain

Townsville

Warwick

Yeppoon