How you can have your say on Ipswich's incinerator proposal

An artist’s impression of the $400 million waste energy plant proposed for the old Swanbank power precinct.

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal to build a waste-to-energy-plant in Ipswich will be up for public comment as part of a statewide public consultation process.

The State Government released the Queensland Energy-from-Waste policy discussion paper earlier this week.

While the focus will be on the industry across Queensland, Ipswich residents are being targeted to have their say.

The discussion paper is released as Remondis progresses plans to build a $400 million incinerator plant at Swanbank.

Remondis is eyeing State Government support to declare it as a coordinated project; which would provide assistance on complex planning matters.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard encouraged residents to have their say on the waste-to-energy industry.

Ms Howard said finding alternative uses for waste was more important than ever.

"This discussion paper gives people in Ipswich a chance to contribute to the development of a new policy, provide feedback on technologies and help the government plan for our future," she said.

"The new waste strategy gives local residents the opportunity to look at how we can sustainably manage waste and this policy could guide new industry development for Ipswich and create jobs in our region.

"Waste management is an issue this community cares about.

"This is a great opportunity to have input on the pathway forward as we fight the war on waste."

The proposed Swanbank waste-to-energy plant has been rejected by some in the community.

A rally against the incinerator held in March drew about 100 people.

Ms Howard has said she supported the project as long as it ticked regulatory boxes.

To have your say visit www.qld.gov.au/environment before August 26.