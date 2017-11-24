Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How you can give kids in care a Christmas to remember

Some of the toys donated to the kids in state care appeal.
Some of the toys donated to the kids in state care appeal.
Sherele Moody
by

IPSWICH residents can give the joy of Christmas to children and young people living in state care.

GIVIT is supporting the Department of Child Safety by collecting about 8000 new Christmas presents for youngsters separated from their families for a range of reasons.

Last year, Ipswich residents donated 700 presents to the gift drive and there are hopes our region will increase that this year.

"Christmas can be an especially tough time of year for our most vulnerable Australians," GIVIT CEO Juliette Wright said.

DoC's South West Region executive director Matthew Lupi said the organisation needed gifts for newborns to 17 year olds including toys, gift cards, sporting equipment, board games, clothes and books.

"All children deserve to feel the magic of Christmas and one way we can help make this happen is by donating a small gift for a child in care," Mr Lupi said.

"I know residents of South West Queensland are always very generous in supporting Queenslanders in need and I encourage them all to help bring some magic back into the lives of vulnerable kids this Christmas."

You can find local present drop-off points at www.qld.gov.au/bringasmiletoachild or you can donate money to givit.org.au where you can specify the location and what you want to support.

Topics:  children christmas department of child safety givit ipswich presents

Ipswich Queensland Times
QLD VOTES: Where to find your closest ballot box on Saturday

QLD VOTES: Where to find your closest ballot box on Saturday

Waiting until election day to cast your vote, here's all the voting booths in our region.

Black Friday 2017 sales discount codes and secret deals

FILE PHOTO

Huge list of best Black Friday sales and secret codes

SPO1LT Sarah in love with her new number plates

The Goodingham family from North Tivoli love their personalised number plates. Sarah and Dean with kids Jaxson and Chloe

Plate envy on roads

More help is needed for appeal

Help the 50 families left in the QT Adopt-A-Family Appeal

Spread the love this Christmas

Local Partners