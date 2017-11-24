How you can give kids in care a Christmas to remember

Some of the toys donated to the kids in state care appeal.

IPSWICH residents can give the joy of Christmas to children and young people living in state care.

GIVIT is supporting the Department of Child Safety by collecting about 8000 new Christmas presents for youngsters separated from their families for a range of reasons.

Last year, Ipswich residents donated 700 presents to the gift drive and there are hopes our region will increase that this year.

"Christmas can be an especially tough time of year for our most vulnerable Australians," GIVIT CEO Juliette Wright said.

DoC's South West Region executive director Matthew Lupi said the organisation needed gifts for newborns to 17 year olds including toys, gift cards, sporting equipment, board games, clothes and books.

"All children deserve to feel the magic of Christmas and one way we can help make this happen is by donating a small gift for a child in care," Mr Lupi said.

"I know residents of South West Queensland are always very generous in supporting Queenslanders in need and I encourage them all to help bring some magic back into the lives of vulnerable kids this Christmas."

You can find local present drop-off points at www.qld.gov.au/bringasmiletoachild or you can donate money to givit.org.au where you can specify the location and what you want to support.