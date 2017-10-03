How you can get cheaper parking at Ipswich Hospital

ONE hundred thousand additional car parking concessions will be available annually under new arrangements starting in Queensland Health's major hospitals, including Ipswich Hospital.

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick said the extra concessions aimed to increase the availability of affordable hospital parking for those people who needed it the most.

"In July I announced that the State Government would provide up to $7.5 million over four years to double the availability of car parking concessions at those public hospitals with paid parking", Mr Dick said.

"I said at the time that I was very aware that the cost of car parking is a real concern for many patients, carers and their families.

"Increasing the number of concessional car parking spaces means that many more people and families in need will have access to accessible and affordable car parking," Mr Dick said.

"While this won't solve all problems with hospital car parking it will ease some of the issues facing patients, families and carers," he said.

"While the Government's focus must remain on funding frontline healthcare and medical services, we understand the financial stress that car parking costs can cause for some people."

The variation in parking charges between hospitals means that the value of the concessions provided to patients and carers also vary from hospital to hospital, with discounts between $2 and $18 a day.

In some circumstances, patients and carers will receive free parking, with savings ranging from $5 to more than $30.

Information on how to obtain parking concessions at Ipswich Hospital and who is eligible is available here.