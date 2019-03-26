How you can cheer on Ash Barty courtside

FANS of Ipswich tennis star Ash Barty will have a rare chance to cheer her on live when she leads the Australian Fed Cup team at Pat Rafter Arena.

To celebrate, Tennis Queensland and Ipswich City Council are co-hosting a specially decked out Barty Bus to take fans to and from the courts.

Fans will have the opportunity to don the green and gold in support for our Aussie stars, and scream their lungs out in support at the matches.

Seats on the Barty Bus will be free to anybody who secures a ticket to the Fed Cup semi-final on April 20 or 21.

Ash Barty says the Fed Cup is an exciting event to play at.

"Getting to play in Brisbane is amazing. For me, this is my backy ard, it's unreal," she said.

"I'm hoping we can have a lot of fans and kids from Ipswich in the crowd supporting the Aussie team on Easter weekend. We would love to have an absolutely packed Pat Rafter Arena, it's a beautiful court, especially at that time of the year.

"Thanks to the Ipswich City Council and Tennis Queensland for organising a free bus from Ipswich to the tennis. Hopefully this makes it easy for our local fans to come and support us."

Ipswich City Council chief executive officer David Farmer said the rising tennis star already had keys to the city - and they couldn't be in safer hands. "Ipswich has every right to be proud of Ash as she wins her way into the world's top 10 players," Mr Farmer said.

"The Barty Bus is an opportunity for locals to express their pride when Ash hopefully leads Australia's charge into the Fed Cup final."

Tickets can be bought from the Ticketek website, and seats on the Barty Bus can be secured by emailing tennisqueenslandinfo@tennis.com.au.

The bus will leave from the Visitor Information Centre at Queens Park at 10.30am on each day, and from the Springfield Community Office on the corner of Commercial Drive and Woodcrest Way at 10.50am.