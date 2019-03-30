How you can be part of our landmark Future Ipswich campaign

DURING the next two weeks, the QT is going to be painting a picture about how our city will look in the future.

But we know it's not enough just to give you the data and the predictions.

We know we need to work together with our city's current leaders and advocates in order to put in place plans to make the most of the opportunity we have in front of us.

And we want to involve you too - the people of Ipswich.

At the end of our print campaign, we'll present the most important insights from Bernard Salt at a lunch forum here in Ipswich.

And you are invited.

The QT has engaged a panel of our community leaders who will be on hand to answer questions about what they believe Ipswich will need to tackle to our population growth.

That panel will include Ipswich city interim administrator Greg Chemello (pictured), Superintendent Ipswich Police District Kath Innes, Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Phillip Bell and public transport advocate from Rail Back on Track, Robert Dow.

These community leaders understand the issues facing our city now and into the future.

Mark Tuesday, April 16, in your diary to be a part of this important community event.

Next week we will have details on how you can get your tickets - but places are limited so you'll need to get in quick.

Now is the time for everyone in Ipswich to stand up and help plan the future of our city.