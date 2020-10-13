How you can be first in line for a Plainland Bunnings job

Construction has started at the new Bunnings Warehouse Plainland site. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

CONSTRUCTION has started on the highly anticipated Plainland Bunnings superst0ore.

Bunnings area manager Ben Corbin told the Gatton Star that earthworks and foundation works had already commenced on site and would be completed during the next few months.

He said wall panels and structural steel works were expected to start about December.

Mr Corbid alluded to how locals can get their foot in the door when the franchise begins looking for workers at the new development.

“While we don’t expect to start recruitment for our Plainland Warehouse until early next year, we recently added the store to our careers site, which means locals can set up a profile and register their interest to receive job alerts when we start recruiting,” Mr Corbin said.

The new store will provide more than 80 jobs to the region.

The Bunnings facility will be built at Plainland Crossing, on land spanning 5.123 hectares.

It will be built on vacant land bordering Endeavour Way, Burdekin St, Gehrke Road the Warrego Highway.

The plans detail 182 carparking spaces, 80 of which are for staff, 10 motorbike spaces and four spots catering to cars with trailers.