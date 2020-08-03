Where you can avoid the queues to get tested for COVID-19

LOCALS have gone above and beyond to do their bit to stop the spread of COVID-19 as new cases popped up close to home over the past week.

This resulted in long waits at the drive-through fever clinic set up at Orion shopping centre in Springfield as residents rushed to get tested in their droves.

Queensland recorded no new cases overnight but the next week has been described as "critical" in the battle to avoid a second wave.

New South Wales recorded 13 new cases today and Victoria had a staggering 671 new cases and seven deaths yesterday.

There are 12 active cases across the state with two of those in the West Moreton Health region; a married couple from Bellbird Park.

Over the past 24 hours, 7482 people have been tested.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young urged anyone with even mild symptoms to come forward and get tested and commended those who had taken hours out of their days to do so already.

But there are more places to get tested other than just the pop-up clinic at Orion or other public fever clinics across the region, which have experienced heavy traffic.

Not all local medical practices are providing testing but you can contact your GP to check whether they can do so, or if they can provide a referral to get tested at a private pathology clinic.

It is essential to call ahead and inform them about any symptoms before arriving.

There are fever clinics set up at Ipswich Hospital and Gatton Hospital and community respiratory clinics in Booval, Purga and Chuwar.

All three respiratory clinics require an appointment.

There are also dedicated COVID-19 'centres' at Sullivan Nicolaides and QML pathology clinics across the wider region.

Patients must present with a valid request form but bookings are not required.

For a full list of places to get tested click here.