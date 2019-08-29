Menu
Kristy Kelly and Beth Patteron from Revive Yoga
How yogis can help women experiencing period poverty

Ashleigh Howarth
by
29th Aug 2019 1:00 PM
TWO Ipswich yoga instructors are bending over backwards for women facing homelessness, domestic violence and period poverty.

Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre owners Beth Patterson and Kristy Kelly will take part in #Yoga4Dignity in which the nation's yoga studios will hold simultaneous exercise classes this Saturday.

All proceeds will go to Share the Dignity, an organisation that provides women with sanitary products to offer dignity when they need it most.

This is the first time the Springfield studio has taken part in the #Yoga4Dignity event, but it won't be the last, Mrs Patterson said.

"Both Kristy and I like to raise our hands to help any charity event we can, especially when it involves using this space so we can raise money for a good cause," she said.

"We will be doing more events like this, especially to help Share the Dignity, as it is such a worthy cause.

"We have collected items in the past, such as feminine hygiene products, which we donated for women in need."

Every day, about 48,000 Australian women face having nowhere to call home.

They don't have access to pads, tampons and other personal hygiene products.

#Yoga4Dignity is a simple and fun way to make a real difference to the lives of those women and girls.

The class runs from 11am-noon on Saturday, August 31.

Registrations are essential.

Search Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre on Facebook and click on events to register.

