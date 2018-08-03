How will an administrator respond to disaster: Councillor

THE community's disaster response will be harmed when Ipswich City Council is dismissed in favour of an administrator, Emergency Management Councillor Cheryl Bromage believes.

Cr Bromage, who will be removed by the State Government in mid-August questioned how an administrator would respond in times of disaster.

She said councillors filled roles in both the 2011 and 2013 floods, and was concerned years of disaster management experience would disappear.

"Add those significant events to cyclones Marcia and Debbie, and you're talking about a lot of experience here," she said.

"We know where the vulnerable people are in our community, such as those who are at home on dialysis and need power and water, those who need to be transferred to hospital, and others with special needs.

"Ipswich is a city which bonds deeply in times of crisis. We know how to stick together to help each other when most in need. We have great working relationships with local providers and members of the state and local disaster management teams."

Cr Bromage questioned who would take-up positions on the Local Disaster Management Group, which works with the community and local groups to ensure in times disaster.

Herself, Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt and councillor David Morrison are on the group.

"As we head into storm season, these certainly aren't responsibilities which will be absorbed by the State Government," she said.

"Who will take control after hours? Who takes charge? Who will care enough about the needs of Ipswich when danger strikes?

"The Local Disaster Management Group chair and deputies know where the flooding hotspots are.

"They also know what amount of rainfall is required before certain streets will flood and when water will enter people's homes."

According to legislation, the administrator will assume responsibility for the roles of councillors.

The council recently appointed a State Emergency Service controller in a Queensland-first trial to streamline disaster response.