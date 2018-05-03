How we got here: 54 charges on the road to dismissal

ALLEGATIONS of fraud laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission against mayor Andrew Antoniolli was the latest twist in a long line of charges against employees of the Ipswich council.

It started on June 20, 2017, when then-mayor Paul Pisasale was charged with one count of extortion

Only a fortnight earlier he stood in pyjamas at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital and resigned his duties as mayor.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor. David Nielsen

On July 20, lawyer Cameron McKenzie was charged with extortion after an incident involving Mr Pisasale.

Two charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice were laid against Mr Pisasale on August 3.

A 54-year-old Yamanto man, the council's then works, parks and recreation chief operating officer Craig Maudsley, was charged on September 13 with misconduct in public office.

The next day the council's chief executive officer, Jim Lindsay, was charged with official corruption.

Craig Maudsley after appearing at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 27, 2017. Picture” AAP/Darren England

The Ipswich City Council's former chief executive officer Carl Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge were charged on October 5.

Mr Wulff was charged with official corruption and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ms Oxenbridge was accused of corruption.

On October 10 more charges were laid against Mr Pisasale.

He faced charges of; Official corruption, two counts of fraud, one count of misconduct in public office, one of perjury and one count of possession of a restricted drug.

After a relatively quiet period, on March 27 the council was shocked when support employee Mary Missen was charged with 28 counts of fraudulently falsifying records.

On April 13 another charge of misconduct in public office was levelled at Mr Maudlsey.

Mr Wulff and Ms Oxenbridge were each charged with one count of corruption on April 18.

The CCC will allege in court the couple received 20 separate corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for the council during 2012 and 2013.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.

Andrew Antoniolli was charged on Wednesday with seven counts of fraud.

It will be alleged he utilised council funds for his own use to purchase auction items from charitable organisations between October, 2011, and May, 2017.

A third allegation of misconduct was added to Mr Maudsley's charge sheet yesterday.

All people charged by the CCC have denied wrongdoing and intend to fight the charges.