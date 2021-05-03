Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Action from day 1 of the Hockey Queensland Championships. Picture: Annette Andrews, Annette’s Action Shots.
Action from day 1 of the Hockey Queensland Championships. Picture: Annette Andrews, Annette’s Action Shots.
Hockey

How to watch grand final of Hockey Qld Championship

by Andrew Dawson
3rd May 2021 9:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Hockey Queensland Championship grand final day has arrived, with both grand finals and play-offs to be livestreamed today by www.couriermail.com.au.

WATCH ALL THE ACTION HERE

Action starts from 8.30am with the 5-6th play-off between Sunshine Coast v Tweed (women) and the 9th play-off between Gladstone v Toowoomba 2 (women).

In the women's decider Gold Coast will play Brisbane (2.10pm), while the men's grand final will be decided between Brisbane and Toowoomba 1 (12.45pm).

The full livestream plus match updates and replays can be found here.

Activate your Courier Mail subscription to watch all the action live, plus match replays while unlocking access to the best News sites across Australia

To activate your complimentary access to the Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Click here and follow the prompts

  • Go to My Profile and log in
  • Go to My Rewards
  • Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

Activating your complimentary Courier-Mail subscription also gives you access to Melbourne's Herald Sun, the NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and the Adelaide Advertiser whenever you like.

More Stories

hockey queensland championship livestream
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Final duel: See Ipswich side chase glory at Qld titles

        Premium Content Final duel: See Ipswich side chase glory at Qld titles

        Hockey Watch the well-drilled Ipswich women’s team challenge for a winning finish at the state tournament. See why coach satisfied with progression so far.

        Springborg confirms tilt at LNP top job

        Premium Content Springborg confirms tilt at LNP top job

        News Grassroots members are angry with the current administration

        Free green bin service offered in bid to curb huge wastage

        Premium Content Free green bin service offered in bid to curb huge wastage

        Council News The council is offering its green waste service for free for a limited period of...

        Dicing with death: The top things kids put in their mouths

        Premium Content Dicing with death: The top things kids put in their mouths

        Parenting The state’s children’s hospital has revealed the top 10 sometimes deadly things...