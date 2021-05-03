How to watch grand final of Hockey Qld Championship

Action from day 1 of the Hockey Queensland Championships. Picture: Annette Andrews, Annette’s Action Shots.

Hockey Queensland Championship grand final day has arrived, with both grand finals and play-offs to be livestreamed today by www.couriermail.com.au.

Action starts from 8.30am with the 5-6th play-off between Sunshine Coast v Tweed (women) and the 9th play-off between Gladstone v Toowoomba 2 (women).

In the women's decider Gold Coast will play Brisbane (2.10pm), while the men's grand final will be decided between Brisbane and Toowoomba 1 (12.45pm).

The full livestream plus match updates and replays can be found here.

