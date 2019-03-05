How walking across Europe helps the fight against cancer

Each year since 2016, Ipswich woman Jennifer Rooks has taken on a mammoth task of crossing some of the world’s most beautiful countries on foot.

Each year since 2016, Ipswich woman Jennifer Rooks has taken on a mammoth task of crossing some of the world’s most beautiful countries on foot. Contributed

TREKKING across Europe is a dream for many Australian travellers, but one Ipswich woman has turned those dreams into a global journey for a good cause.

Each year since 2016, Ipswich woman Jennifer Rooks has taken on a mammoth task of crossing some of the world's most beautiful countries on foot.

In August this year, Ms Rooks and her sister will start their largest challenge yet; walking from Besancon in eastern France to the Swiss-Italian border before continuing to Rome next year.

The pair has a penchant for challenges.

In 2016, the sisters walked 547km through Ireland and raised $12,300 for the fight against cancer.

In 2017, Ms Rooks walked solo from Salisbury in the United Kingdom to Canterbury.

She then continued to Besancon in eastern France; a journey totalling 1050km and raising $2300 for Cancer Queensland.

Her last walk was in 2018 when Ms Rooks walked solo from Porto in Portugal to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. The 356km trip ended up raising about $1000.

After each walk, a diary detailing the trek is compiled and sold, with a percentage going to fight cancer.

You can donate to her efforts by visiting give.everydayhero.com/au/walking-the-via-francigena-to-italy.