Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bikie baristas could be serving your daily latte. Photo: iStock.
Bikie baristas could be serving your daily latte. Photo: iStock.
Business

Travellers to Ipswich name, rate city's best cafes

Darren Hallesy
by
16th Jan 2019 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GETTING into the hospitality business in Ipswich can be tricky, because we love our coffee here in the west.

Around a decade ago there were very few cafes, but along with the nation's thirst for good coffee and quality food, the number of cafes have exploded in our city.

It's interesting to see not only what locals think, but visitors and tourists, and according to the reviews and ratings left by travellers on Trip Advisor, three cafes in Ipswich continue to be head and shoulders above the rest with visitors.

Rafter & Rose, Fourthchild and Queen's Park Café are far and away the most popular, accounting for the vast majority of reviews on Trip Advisor.

Barista Porsche Risson and owner Candy Gazdagh from Rafter & Rose
Barista Porsche Risson and owner Candy Gazdagh from Rafter & Rose Darren Hallesy

Candy Gazdagh from Rafter and Rose, one of the most popular in Ipswich according to the ratings that tourists have left on the site, says that getting customer satisfaction comes down to getting a few basics right.

"We've had the café four years this week, and my niece and I used to work here under a different owner," Ms Gazdagh said.

"I met a friend here for coffee one day, and I said how much I loved it. The owner said 'Do you want to buy it?' and I said yes, just like that.

"I'd heard from someone that said we had a reputation for how well we look after our staff, and that's the biggest challenge, getting the right mix of staff, so they all get along."

Candy has worked in several café's in Ipswich including Deanne's and Coffee Club, and knew straight away what she wanted to offer.

"I didn't worry about whether it would succeed or fail, we just wanted to do it. The biggest thing from the start was getting three factors right. Great coffee. Great food. Great service.

"All the places I'd worked I always got two right, and I really wanted to get all three.

"We put the extra mile in, like when people bring dogs in we give them a piece of bacon, we remember people's names, what they like to drink...four years on we can still do that. I guess that's the recipe for why we do well.

"I think Ipswich is a very progressive city. Discover Ipswich does a great job to bring people into the city. Word of mouth works well in Ipswich, it's like a big country town, and we all try to support each other in business," she added. "I get to do what I love every day. When I have time off I can't wait to get back to work."

HOW THEY RATED

Café / Suburb / Avg rating / Customer reviews

Rafter & Rose -- Ipswich CBD -- 4.5 -- 155

Fourthchild -- Ipswich CBD -- 4 -- 309

Queens Park Café -- Ipswich CBD -- 4 -- 240

Beans & Greens -- Ipswich CBD -- 4.5 -- 50

Café 63 -- Winston Glades -- 4.5 -- 46

Lotus Café -- Springfield Lakes -- 4 -- 46

Jamaica Blue -- Riverlink -- 4 -- 27

Florrey Bel -- Tivoli -- 4 -- 26

Dancing Bean -- Ipswich CBD -- 4 -- 21

Thirty Seven -- Bundamba -- 4 -- 28

Source: TripAdvisor
 

More Stories

Show More
fourthchild cafe ipswich business ipswich food queens park cafe rafter and rose trip advisor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich's 'sovereign citizen' sorry for courtroom hissy fit

    premium_icon Ipswich's 'sovereign citizen' sorry for courtroom hissy fit

    Crime WHEN Joshua O'Farrell last appeared in a court, chaos ensued.

    New bus fills public transport missing link in growing area

    premium_icon New bus fills public transport missing link in growing area

    Environment Economic Development Queensland will contribute $6.6million

    • 16th Jan 2019 3:27 PM
    Do you want this man living next door?

    premium_icon Do you want this man living next door?

    Opinion “He is rated high on psychopathic trait assessments’’

    • 16th Jan 2019 3:31 PM
    Tomahawk wielded in teens' alleged restaurant robbery

    premium_icon Tomahawk wielded in teens' alleged restaurant robbery

    Crime Queensland Police located a 17-year old and an 18-year old nearby