How virtual training provides Ipswich fitness, fun

Ipswich’s NANCI running crew have come up with creative new ways to train. They are pictured donating their $2000 City of Ipswich Sports award winnings to Ipswich and District Athletic Club president Vic Pascoe last year, to assist other athletes.

EVEN with his tremendous stamina, Ipswich runner Paul Shard knows it will be difficult to win the national honour he’s been nominated for.

Shard has been chosen as a finalist in the “Most outstanding individual performance’’ category at this year’s Australian Masters Association awards.

The Brassall-based athlete, who conquered a gruelling 500km endurance race over four days last year, is up against former national 10,000m recordholder Shaun Creighton.

The modest performer was delighted to be considered in the same category as elite ACT-based Creighton.

As he waits for the latest national category winners to be announced, Shard is determined to maintain as much training as he can – within the tight new Australian Government restrictions.

With only two people allowed together at one time, Shard and his NANCI crew running mates have been effectively forced to devise some creative solutions.

“Just try to be active and get 100km a week just to maintain the good base fitness,’’ he said.

“So when we are allowed to have events and run again, we’ll be ready to go.’’

That involves using new apps and linking the regular running partners together for sessions in a safe way under the watchful eye of master coach Peter Reeves.

Communicating through Facebook, the high-achieving athletes are pairing up in pre-determined groups of two.

Once they decide who is running together, they head off to different locations maintaining the required social distancing.

Ipswich endurance runner Paul Shard after he completed a 500km ultra trail event on the Gold Coast last year. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The dramatic change has been implemented since the government’s new guidelines were released. The runners previously separated into the groups of 10 before the two-person limit came into effect.

With regular events and popular Saturday park runs on hold, the athletes are also organising virtual competitions where they have their times for different stages and overall recorded to be shared.

That includes long runs, like half marathons, using the Strava app that records all running, linked to other programs like data watches.

Shard said while less enjoyable than social contact, the new training approach was important for the running group.

The recorded activity allows a measure for athletes to push each other as each runner can monitor each other’s progress.

“Everyone’s runs go up and there’s a leaderboard,’’ Shard said.

“It just keeps the competitive fun and on Strava, you can create segments.

“If you run that segment faster than anyone else – because you are all using your watches – it will automatically pick your segment up and you get what is called a crown (recognising the effort).’’

In frustrating times, runners are making do.

“There’s not much we can do while all this is on other than that,’’ he said.

“It’s just we’re paired up and we all the do same run but in different locations.

“We can put all the results of the weekend or virtual runs on Facebook and stuff like that.’’